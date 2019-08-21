Disgruntled movers
Officers responded to a home for a disturbance between two employees with a moving company. The victim explained he and his co-worker got into a verbal altercation over how to move the furniture. He said that this escalated to the suspect threatening bodily harm to him and further implied that he was “strapped.” The officers located the suspect who stated an altercation did occur; however, he did not threaten anyone with a weapon.
The officers spoke with a realtor on scene that was handling the move. She witnessed the altercation; however, she didn’t hear any threats. The officers escorted the victim to a nearby restaurant where he was picked up by someone. It was later discovered the suspect had an active warrant from a nearby police department for forgery. The officers returned to the site and arrested the suspect. The warrant was confirmed and they conducted a search, finding $33.41 on his person that he asked for his co-worker take to his wife. They transported him to the detention center.
Stranger on boat
Officers arrived to Shem Creek close to midnight for an ongoing disturbance. They made contact with the complainant who said earlier that day, the suspect was on his boat drinking. The owner of the boat said he didn’t know the suspect and once he realized nobody else had invited the man, he was asked to leave.
The complainant explained after being asked to leave the boat, the man climbed the mast and began peeing on the deck. The suspect then threatened the complainant and another deckhand with a knife before jumping overboard and swimming to shore, the report stated. The complainant then saw the suspect get in a vehicle and they were unable to take his keys from him before he drove away.
When the officers made contact with the suspect, he smelled of alcohol, his speech was slurred, he was without a shirt and his shorts were on backwards and falling below his waistline. The man said he had permission to be on the boat before he was chased off in fear for his life. Based on his behavior and witness statements, the officers placed the man under arrest for drunkenness in public. He was put into handcuffs and taken to jail. His car was towed from the area.