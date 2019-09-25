Gas station violation
An officer was called to a gas station just before midnight because a customer was destroying the store. As the officer neared the gas station, the complainant told dispatch the customer was gone and that she wished to cancel the report. The officer proceeded to the scene to check on her.
The complainant told the officer the suspect asked to use the bathroom and was told it wasn’t available due to the toilets being treated with chemicals. The suspect ignored the gas station employee and proceeded to use the bathroom anyway. Upon exiting, the suspect cursed at the employee and left the store. The complainant discovered the suspect had urinated all over the walls and floor. No other part of the store was affected.
The employee described the suspect to the officer. She told the officer she didn’t know his name but he was a regular customer and told the officer which neighborhood she believed he lives in by the gas station. The officer gave her his card and the case number and asked her to discuss the incident with her manager and call him back if he’d like to place the suspect on trespass notice. The officer patrolled the shopping area and neighborhoods by the gas station with no contact with the suspect.
Moped chase
Officers arrived on scene for a disturbance between two drivers in Mount Pleasant. The victim said the suspect had almost hit his motorcycle with her car. The victim explained he was moving with traffic when the suspect pulled from the median without signalling into the lane of traffic. The man said that he was almost hit and came very close to having to lay the motorcycle down in traffic. The man proceeded to follow the suspect to attempt to have her pull over and inform her that she’d almost hit him. The man said she made erratic hand gestures toward him before turning into a condominium complex where he was a resident and thought she was going to stop and speak with him.
The suspect proceeded to leave the complex and turn back onto the highway where the victim followed her. He continued to attempt to have her stop by riding beside her and pounding on her windows of her vehicle. The victim told police she then turned toward him almost hitting him again before stopping. The officers spoke with the suspect about the incident. She said her hand gestures were because she did not understand what he wanted her to do. The woman was visiting from out of state and has a vacation home with her family in the condominiums. She explained she thought the man was following her to the condo so she left the complex. The woman was unaware the man was also a resident there. She said she didn’t want to pull over outside of a public place because she had her daughter with her and those were the instructions her husband gave her. The officer released the woman from the scene after speaking with her. The officer told the victim about the woman’s motivation for avoiding him and that it was a dangerous idea to attempt to stop a vehicle in such a manner again.