Clubhouse chaos
A police officer arrived to a golf course in Mount Pleasant and met with a complainant that reported a patron on the course was causing a disturbance with employees in the clubhouse. The man told the police that the suspect had made several of the female employees feel uncomfortable and some of the male staff stated he had caused issues. The complainant and the officer went into the clubhouse to meet with the suspect.
The suspect told the cop he knew why he was there. He told the officer he felt the complainant was just causing issues because he’d told the complainant that he didn’t think very much of him as a man. The suspect didn’t cause any issues with the officer while handling the situation, according to the report. The officer told the suspect the managers wanted to place him on trespass. He complied with the officer but refused to sign the notice. The officer explained if he came back to the property, he’d be placed under arrest, but if he were asked back by the owner or manager, he would need documentation. Both parties were given copies of the notice and the suspect left the area.
Flipped car
Officers arrived on scene in response to a concerned citizen reporting a rollover in Mount Pleasant during the early morning hours. The officer noticed an SUV turned over on the road and met the driver, who was standing with the concerned citizen. The EMS arrived on scene shortly after and due to being an overturned vehicle accident, the driver was transported to the hospital for treatment.
The officer left the scene and went to the hospital to speak with the driver. When the officer asked the nurse if he could perform a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, she stated the man could not get out of the bed, stand or walk. Due to this information the officer performed the eye sobriety test and alphabet test. The officer told the man he was going to perform the tests to make sure he was able to operate a vehicle. The man agreed to perform the two tests. The driver explained to the officer he was coming from his friend’s house that morning. The officer asked what he’d been doing there and he stated hanging out. The officer inquired what he meant by hanging out. The suspect admitted to drinking at his friend’s house. He told the officer he had one or two beers. When asked if he felt like he should have been driving, he said he probably shouldn’t.
The driver told the officer he didn’t wear contacts and cleared the medical portion of the vision sobriety test. The officer did notice several clues of drinking during the test. During the alphabet test, the driver was to recite from the letter D to R. He did so, but repeated the letter E. Shortly after the test was complete, the nurse released the driver from the hospital. The officer informed the man he was being placed under arrest. He was placed in handcuffs. The officer took jail clearance paperwork and transported the suspect from the hospital to the police station for a breath sample. The man signed all appropriate paperwork but refused a breath sample. His license was taken and he was issued a driving suspension. The officer transported him to the detention center.