Garden intruder
An officer arrived at an apartment complex for a suspicious activity claim. They met with the victim who said someone was in her backyard because her furniture had been moved around and there was dirt all over the patio with footprints. The woman said she waters her plants every night except for the evening before, so she assumed that was when the intrusion took place. She explained she locks her back doors so she knows they didn’t make it into the residence. She showed the officer her back patio area which is fenced in by an 8-foot wooden fence.
The officer observed what definitely looked like footprints in the dirt behind the fence and dirt spread all over the patio. But nothing was damaged or missing from the property. The officer asked if there were any cameras that may have caught the intrusion. The woman didn’t know of any. The officer said she needs to continue to lock the doors on her back patio and to alert the management at the complex in case any other residents may have had a similar situation.
Power thief
An officer was dispatched to a home due to a suspect stealing electricity from the neighborhood’s homeowners association. The officer spoke with the complainant who was an employee of the local electrical company. The man said he was called by a concerned citizen saying someone had an extension cord plugged into their outlet and was running it across the street to a home. The complainant was able to provide the officer with the employee of the neighborhood homeowners association. The man also described the older model vehicle he watched leave the residence.
The officer went to the home and attempted to make contact with the suspect but had negative results. The officer observed the extension cord plugged into an RV which appeared to be providing electricity for as he observed the window air conditioning unit working. The officer called the homeowners association employee to discuss the incident. She told the officer she didn’t want to pursue charges but did want the officer to tell the suspect they would need to unplug the extension cord and if it happened again, they would pursue charges.
The officer spoke to the owner of the property and informed him of the incident. The owner said the suspect had been living in the RV and was responsible for stealing the electricity. The officer then made contact with the suspect who admitted to plugging the extension cord in and knew it was illegal. The officer explained the victim didn’t want to pursue charges but if it happened again they would. The suspect unplugged the extension cord and said he wouldn’t do it again.