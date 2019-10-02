Fleeing thief
An officer arrived at a store in Mount Pleasant immediately following a shoplifting incident. Several officers patrolled the area but didn’t see the suspect. The officer met with the loss prevention employee upon arriving on scene. The employee explained to the officer she’d seen the man in the automotive department of the store placing items directly into his open backpack and then zipping it up. The woman said he then walked around the store placing items in his cart; such as towels, rugs and pet supplies. The suspect then went into the electronic department and was seen picking up a home security system on the store’s film footage. The report said the suspect took a phone call before leaving. He exited the store through the garden section, leaving his cart and running out with the backpack and the security system.
The store employee described a vehicle that pulled out from its spot and drove toward a nearby gas station. As the car left, the suspect started running. The store footage showed there were several unbagged items in the backseat of the vehicle fleeing. The manager of the store said he would look to see if he could recognize more items and if the vehicle was seen dropping the suspect off at the store. The suspect was described to the police but there were no identifying shots of him on the footage. Police placed the video into evidence.
Naked man
Officers responded to a store parking lot after they received a call that there was a naked man walking around and getting into his car. The officers located the vehicle and reported the man was fully clothed when they made contact, but they noticed he was highly intoxicated. The driver told the officers he lived in his vehicle and had no one to come get him. The suspect also told the police he’d been drinking Vodka and took his prescription medication.
The officer detained the driver to remove him from the vehicle and pat him down. According to the report, the man was unable to walk or stand by himself and had heavily slurred speech. Due to his level of intoxication the police called EMS and Fire to evaluate him. The first responders recommended the suspect be transported for further evaluation and to sober up. His vehicle was secured and left on scene and he was transported to a nearby hospital.