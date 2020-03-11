Couple argument
Officers arrived to an apartment complex in Mount Pleasant for a disturbance. A concerned citizen had contacted the police department about an active disturbance between two residents. Upon arriving, the officer met with the male who told the officer he was just in a verbal argument with his girlfriend. The officer asked what it was about and he said their relationship. The man said it started early that morning and never stopped. The officer asked if anything physical occurred during the argument and the man said no. He explained his girlfriend was in the shower inside the apartment. Another officer arrived on scene and stated he’d dealt with the same couple the day before.
The officer made contact with the woman by talking to her through the bathroom door while she was in the shower. The woman requested the officers leave and said she was never in an argument, she’d just been on the phone. The officers said due to the nature of the call they received they would have to see her in person to determine if she possibly had any manifestation of physical injury indicating she was a victim or a suspect. The woman was uncooperative and asked them to leave her apartment. The officers gave her privacy to get dressed before she spoke with them.
Shortly after getting out of the shower, she spoke with the officers about the incident. She denied arguing with her boyfriend and said she’d been arguing on the phone earlier. Both parties were issued a notification of protective measures at the time the report was taken. The male told the officers he was leaving and they stayed on scene until he left. The female was advised to avoid future confrontation due to not wanting to talk to the police. The woman said she had anger issues and would work on it. They asked if she wanted any assistance from the police department and she said no.
Food fury
Officers arrived at a fast food restaurant in town for a disturbance call. The officer met with the suspect who said he ordered food, but when his food was ready his name was not called. The man said he saw the employee put his food back in the heating area and start laughing which caused him to be upset and demand for the clerk’s name so he could call and complain about the service. The officer spoke with the store manager who said the man had become verbally abusive and rude to the employee, causing a scene in the restaurant. The man was given a refund and placed on trespass notice.