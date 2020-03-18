Trash can swap
An officer was dispatched to a home in town due to trash cans being switched with a neighboring home. The police had already responded to a call the previous day for the same issue. The officers learned that the trash can had been switched by accident by public works on collection day.
The man who called in explained his wife saw their trash can was back on their neighbor’s property and the neighbor’s trash can at their home. The man said he had the neighbor empty the trash can and give him his back the day before. But the can was gone again. He told police he was going through his camera footage to see when it happened.
The officer went nextdoor and verified the trash can belonged to the neighbors that he’d just spoken with. The can was marked with spraypainted dots and their house number on the inside lid. The can was completely full of trash.
The neighbor told the officer the man next door always harasses him with these complaints. He explained he didn’t empty the can because it was so full and that the man had already ordered a new trash can to be delivered. The neighbor explained the public works driver mixed the cans up two to three weeks ago, but he was put on trespass notice so he couldn’t go over to explain what happened. Therefore, the neighbor pointed to the man’s camera with the lid up on the trash can in order to show him that he needed to come get his can. It was never picked up and since the two don’t speak, nothing was done until the police were called the day before.
The officer returned to the man’s home and relayed the information from the neighbor. The man called the neighbor a liar and said he had no integrity because this was the third time this had happened. The man explained the cans are so far apart on pick-up day there is no way the workers would have switched them. The officer confirmed he was getting a new trash can. The man asked the officer to request for the neighbor to empty the can so he could have his back. The officer explained he wasn’t going to do that because he had one to use and was getting a new one. The man responded with, “Yes, I guess that is being petty.”
Out-of-town argument
Officers responded to a verbal argument happening in an apartment complex parking lot. They made contact with the male and female sitting in their vehicle. The officers spoke with each individual separately.
The female explained they were visiting the male’s grandmother from New Jersey. The woman said nothing physical had taken place and they had been arguing about relationship issues. The male said the same thing. The officer noticed blood on the male’s shirt and asked where it came from. He had a small cut on his finger and that he’d cut it on the dashboard in his car. The cut was very small and wasn’t bleeding at the time the officers arrived. The officers gave both parties a notification of protective measures. The male explained they’d be going back to New Jersey in two days.