Road rage
An officer responded to a road rage incident by calling both individuals back who had called the police department. The men had both contacted police about an incident involving a turning lane on a major roadway in Mount Pleasant.
The complainant told the officer a male got out of his vehicle and began tapping on his window and yelling at him. Shortly after, the officer spoke with the suspect who said he was upset because the complainant had cut off a school bus in a hasty maneuver. The officer advised the suspect to notify police if he observes a violation in the future. The officer explained he should not approach a vehicle. The suspect said he understood and would call police if a similar situation arises.
Tattoo evidence
An officer arrived at a store for a shoplifting case that the store’s loss prevention officer prepared for the police. Several days earlier, the loss prevention officer reported that a shoplifter had been inside the store between 5-7 a.m. Also, the week prior, the suspect had been swapping out tags on merchandise. The loss prevention staff told police they couldn’t identify the suspect because he was avoiding cameras and parked behind the shopping center. The loss prevention staff provided a side profile of the suspect and picture of a prominent tattoo on his upper body. The information was circulated to the police department’s night shift via mobile and sent as an informational alert to all patrol units. Following the information being released, an officer contacted the officer on this case. He said he recognized the suspect because he’d seen the tattoo before. The officer stated which local business he thought the suspect worked for.
The next day, police went to speak with the businesses’ manager. The officer showed a photo of the suspect’s tattoo. The manager told police which of his employees had the same tattoo and gave the officers his contact information. The police left a voicemail for the suspect to set up an interview and identify him.
The day after meeting with the suspect’s manager, the officer collected the total number of items the store could prove the suspect had shoplifted over a three-day span. When the suspect called back, the officer identified himself and explained he needed to speak with him. The suspect claimed that he was just notified that a relative was to have an emergency surgery. He told the officer he’d be helping the relative and wouldn’t be back in town for several days. The officer explained he would call back the day following his return to town. The suspect asked if he was in trouble and stressed that he tries to “stay on the straight and narrow” so he doesn’t lose his job.
The officer called the suspect’s employer again to see if the suspect was available. They explained he was at work and would be back in a few hours but couldn’t give an exact time. When the officer asked for the suspect’s schedule, the business said he made his own schedule. Videos and receipts of the theft were placed into evidence.