Tire tracks
An officer arrived to a home in Mount Pleasant regarding a call in about vandalism. The victim contacted police to advise that his neighbor tore up his property with a four-wheeler. The officer met with the victim who showed the area of grass where the ATV did the damage. The report stated the damage was in a semi-circular pattern that would occur when the rear tires of the vehicle lost traction due to a doughnut type maneuver.
The victim stated the suspect had been seen in other areas of the Home Owners Association property doing similar acts in the past. The victim said his neighbors said the incident had occured between noon and 3 p.m. The victim also said he believed the suspect was in the process of moving out of the residence.
The officer took photos of the property and placed them into the case file. The officer met with the suspect shortly after the initial report was taken. He told police that he sold his ATV that day due to having issues with it in the neighborhood. The officer pointed out the damage to the property and asked the suspect if he was aware of the damage that he’d caused. The suspect said he believed the damage was on his own property. Then, he went and observed the property and said he’d try to make it right. The officer spoke with the victim who said he didn’t wish to pursue charges.
Roach in room
An officer arrived at a hotel in Mount Pleasant for a disturbance call. The hotel manager was at the front desk with the suspect when the officer arrived. The manager said the suspect had caused a disturbance with the business. The police report said the suspect was requesting a later check out time due to his child being sick and they would not be able to get another room soon enough to check into. The suspect was upset that he found a cockroach in the room that he was renting. Due to the complaint of the roach in the room, the manager had to shut the room down and have an inspection conducted. The manager requested the suspect leave the business due to the disturbance he was causing. The manager said a refund would be granted through the booking site they used.
At this time the suspect’s wife came down to the front desk and was upset with what was going on. The officer informed the woman that he had nothing to do with the hotel or the service they provide. The officer also explained he couldn’t make the hotel give a later checkout. The suspect’s wife began to get loud and cause a disturbance. The officer informed the couple that they had to leave the hotel per the manager’s request and she would need to stop yelling. The husband went to the room to pack their belongings and the officer obtained the checkout paperwork and numbers they would need to file a grievance with the company. The officer waited until the suspects left the hotel premises before he left.
Odd behavior
Officers arrived at a gas station in Mount Pleasant for a trespasser. The suspect was in the bathroom upon their arrival. The employee said that the suspect had been in and out of the store all week. The employee explained the suspect would just walk around inside without ever purchasing anything. The store employee said the suspect may have shoplifted a few days prior, but at this time just wanted the suspect placed on trespass notice and removed.
The suspect finally came out of the restroom and said he had been having stomach issues and didn’t understand why the police officers were there. The suspect was advised the business didn’t want him hanging around anymore and that he was on trespass notice. The suspect said he understood. According to the report, the suspect is homeless and doesn’t have a current address or phone number. He told police he stays with an “associate” in a nearby municipality. The suspect signed the trespass notice and was given a copy.