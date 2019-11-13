Negative neighbors
Officers arrived at a home for a disturbance call. They met with the complainant who said her neighbor stood between her and her front door when she came home from work and called her a B!@#%. The woman said she had a trespass notice on her neighbors and her neighbors had one on her from a previous incident the week prior. The woman said the last incident her neighbors left window panes leaning against the side of her house and when she went to move it to their property one of the panes broke. The woman said because of this the parties involved got into an argument and as a result were put on trespass notice from the other’s house. The woman said she wasn’t threatened by the man and he never stepped foot on her property during the current incident.
The officers went over to speak to the neighbor who said they hadn’t had any contact with their neighbor since the incident the week before. The suspect denied getting between the woman and her door or calling her a derogatory term before their arrival. The neighbors said that it was them who called the police for the previous incident because the woman threw glass into their yard and was screaming at them, causing a disturbance. The neighbor gave the case number to the officers and advised they decided they were going to be moving because of the previous incident. They explained they had people coming by the next day to start work on the process. The officers advised the neighbors to do everything they could to avoid the woman until they move. The officers returned and told the woman to avoid the neighbors until they moved and they completed a report per her request.
Packing heat?
Officers responded to 24 hour restaurant in Mount Pleasant in reference to the employees asking a customer to place his weapon in his vehicle. The officer had the description of the vehicle and suspect. When the officers arrived they saw a male matching the description getting into the described vehicle and stopped the vehicle from leaving. The officers made contact with the two suspects. One said he and his friend had just come from watching a UFC fight. He told police they entered the business and employees asked them to put their weapons in the car if they had one. He stated he did not have one and then exited the restaurant. The suspects consented to a pat down prior to the officers entering the restaurant to speak with the complainant.
The employee told the officers she saw a black handgun in the suspect’s waistband. Then she said he went to the restroom and left the restaurant. The woman said she saw the suspect drop the gun into the car. She asked to place both parties on trespass notice from the business. Upon exiting, the officers were given permission to search the vehicle and did not locate a firearm. The suspects were placed on trespass notice from the restaurant.