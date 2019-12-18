Trespassing neighbors
An officer arrived at a residence for a past disturbance. They spoke to the victim who said he was continuing to have problems with his neighbors trespassing on his property. This was an on-going problem for the last few years. The victim had videos and photos of the woman coming onto his property that very day. The victim explained that the male neighbor had been issued a trespass notice in the past but the woman hadn’t. He wanted the woman placed on trespass notice.
Neither party was home next door when the officer was at the location. The victim said he would notify the officer or department when the woman arrived home that day. The officer said he’d pass the information along to the oncoming officer for them to complete the paperwork and issue the notice.
Three days later, two officers arrived at the suspect’s home to serve the trespass notice. They advised the woman she was on trespass notice from the neighbors. She said she understood and would not go onto the property.
Pastor poser
Officers responded to a woman’s home in reference to her being swindled through an email. She stated she’d received an email that morning from what she thought was a pastor at her church. The email address was the same as her pastor’s except that it had an extra “1” in the address. The email also used a picture of the pastor in its contact photo. The woman showed the email chain where the suspect posing as the pastor asked her to help him out by buying six $100 iTunes gift cards and then sending the codes via email to the suspect. The woman completed the task and then was requested to buy six more cards. The woman went to a nearby grocery store and was advised by the cashier that it was a scam and that someone else had purchased the same number of cards earlier in the day. When the woman returned home she called her pastor who said he hadn’t sent out the email. The woman is currently out $600.
Jogger vs. driver
Officers spoke with a man who said he’d been jogging in Mount Pleasant when a vehicle almost hit him. He said he thought the vehicle was going to stop but failed to do so and he had to hit his hands on the front of the hood to prevent it from making contact with him. He reported that he yelled at the driver that he almost killed him and tried to get his contact information but the driver drove away. The man got the license plate number of the car.
The officer made contact with the driver who said he was driving and had seen the man jogging. He told police he thought the jogger was going to stop but failed to do so. The man said he didn’t make contact with the jogger and his vehicle. He told officers the man beat the front of his vehicle, said he’d almost killed him and demanded for his license. The driver explained he didn’t want to be involved in a physical disturbance so he started to call the police and went back to his home. The officers didn’t observe any marks or bruising on the jogger and he confirmed he did not need an EMS.