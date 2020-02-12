Mom vs. son
Officers arrived at a home for a disturbance call. The report stated a woman was in the front yard, yelling loudly and intoxicated. Also in the yard was her boyfriend. The officers spoke with both individuals separately. The boyfriend said the woman and her son got into an argument that evening. He said he was outside watching a football game on his phone when he heard banging sounds coming from the son’s room. The man said he went into the house and the son grabbed his girlfriend with his right hand and had a mirror in his left hand.
The boyfriend explained there were ongoing problems between his girlfriend and her son. She told police that there was an argument however it did not get physical. The officers spoke with her son who said there was an argument but it didn’t get physical.
Due to the woman being intoxicated, the officers advised her it’d be best for her to go ahead and go to sleep and to stay separated from her son for the night. The officers told the son to stay away from his mother.
Smoking in car
Officers observed a vehicle parked abnormally on a side street in Mount Pleasant with its parking lights on and windows fogged up. Officers approached the vehicle with their patrol vehicle and shined their spotlight into the vehicle. The officers saw a male in the driver’s seat. The suspect looked up in surprise and immediately exited the vehicle. The officer notified dispatch of the suspicious vehicle. The officer approached the suspect on foot and asked him if he lived in the adjacent apartment building. He told the officer he did and appeared very nervous, according to the report.
The officer asked for his ID and he said he didn’t have it. The officer asked if the vehicle was his and the suspect said it was. The officer asked for his registration to show proof of his name. The report stated that the man opened his vehicle to retrieve the registration and a large amount of smoke that smelled of burnt marijuana poured out of the vehicle. The officer asked him if he’d been smoking marijuana in the vehicle and he stated that he was earlier. The officer asked if he had any marijuana or paraphernalia on him and in his vehicle. The suspect said he did not and allowed the officer to search the vehicle after he asked him permission to search. Various particles of marijuana and three empty Whip It cartridges were located. The officer asked if he uses Whip Its and the suspect said he does sometimes. The officer had him correct the parking of his vehicle and informed him of recent vehicle break-ins in the area. The officer allowed him to go back to his apartment.