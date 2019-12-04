Computer scam
An officer arrived at a home and spoke to a victim that claimed she was on her computer when she got a pop-up about a virus. The officer asked if she knew what website she was on when she got the popup but she couldn’t remember. The victim said the popup said she could get the virus removed for free but she needed to enter her credit card number. She told the officer she called a number on the popup for more information and spoke on the phone with someone. The individual told her they were going to go into the computer and remove all the viruses for $250. The woman agreed and they charged her card $399.95. She hung up the phone immediately to contact her bank and cancel her card. The victim was also on the phone with Apple support and they helped rid her computer of the viruses. The woman told police she had all her banking information changed and passwords reset on her computer.
Troubled tenant
Officers arrived at a home in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival the officers spoke with the victim and suspect separately. The victim said she’d been living at the home since the end of August and has decided to move out on her own. She said she was moving out soon and asked the suspect about prorating the rent since she believes she over paid for a previous month. The victim said the woman became angry at the question and an argument with strong language started. She said at one point she tried to retreat to her room but the suspect put her foot in the door and didn’t let her get away from the situation. The victim said there were no threats and she was just going to go about her business for the rest of the night and avoid confrontation.
The suspect said the tenant asked about the rent and she said no, the tenant became irate and started the argument. The suspect was advised of her tenant’s rights and she stated she understood. She told police she would go about her business and avoid further confrontation.
Coins
Officers arrived at a home in reference to theft of a package’s contents from a porch. The victim told police his package of wheat coins were removed from the package and the box was ripped open. The victim and his wife had both already handled the package. The content of the package was 6 pounds of wheat coins worth $79.95. There were no cameras on the property or neighboring properties. The victim contacted the company who would be sending another delivery.