Shoplifting
Officers responded to a store for a shoplifting incident. The loss prevention officer told police the suspects were still in their vehicle in the parking lot. An officer met with them and the suspects showed their receipts for the items. The loss prevention employee showed the officers surveillance video of one suspect not ringing up items and placing them in the cart. The suspects were compliant with the officers and repacked their items to bring into the store.
The loss prevention employee checked the items and said an item was missing. The suspect said it must have fallen out in her car. The officer explained he'd need to search her car for the item and she gave him her keys. The officer searched the car and found the item. The loss prevention officer said the total of the items came to $40. The store didn't want to press charges due to the low value of the items and the suspect being cooperative. They did want her placed on trespass notice from the store. The officer advised the suspect of the notice and she said she understood.
Noisy neighbors
Officers responded to an apartment complex in Mount Pleasant for a noise complaint. The complainant stated that occupants of a neighboring apartment routinely congregate on their outside balcony and engage in loud behavior and play loud music.
Officers have responded to the location on multiple occasions for the same complaint. Officers observed that at the time no one was on the outdoor balcony at the neighboring apartment. They made contact with the occupants of the apartment and requested they close their sliding door on their balcony to prevent the disturbance of neighbors.
Unwelcome visitor
An officer responded to a trespassing incident. The officer met with the complainant who said the suspect was just at his home. He explained the suspect was drunk and walked into his home uninvited. He also said the suspect was trying to intimidate his elderly uncle at the residence. The complainant said he wants the suspect to get the help he needs and that he didn't intend to get him in trouble. He asked to put the suspect on trespass notice from his home so he wouldn't walk in uninvited.
The officer located the man on a nearby street and said he was placed on trespass notice from the complainant's address. He said he understood he could never return. Both parties were given a copy of the trespass notice and a copy was sent to dispatch.