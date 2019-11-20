Watering the neighbor
Officers arrived to an apartment complex and met with the complainant who called in regarding a disturbance. She told the officers the occupant of an apartment directly above her had been pouring water outside their window, which would sometimes splash into her home when the door was open. She said this occurred three previous times. Then, she stated that this time she and her guest were sitting in the living room with the door open when it occurred. She said that she asked the occupant to stop pouring water out the window because it splashes into her home. The victim reported the occupant became irate and threatened her multiple times stating “You wait to see what I throw down there next.” And other threats to cause her physical harm. The victim said she responded by telling the suspect to take her “white trash” somewhere else. The officers spoke with the suspect who seemed calm in her upstairs apartment. The woman admitted to watering the flowers hanging over her patio. She also admitted to an exchange of words with the victim, but denied threatening her. The victim didn’t want to pursue charges but wanted the incident documented to give to the apartment management staff.
Bike burglar
An officer responded to a shoplifting incident at a nearby store. The loss prevention officer at the store showed the police officer a video of a man walking around the store for a few minutes. The video then showed him grabbing a bicycle still in its box and taking it to the front of the garden section in the store. There he was confronted by an employee who asked if he needed help. The suspect said no. The woman asked if he’d like to purchase the bicycle and the suspect said he’d brought the bicycle in. She asked for a receipt which he said he didn’t have. The employee said while she told him she needed to call the manager, the suspect grabbed the bike and ran out of the store past the final point of sale depriving the store of the $150 value for the bicycle. The suspect got into a car. The loss prevention officer gave video of the incident and told the police officer the name of who he believed the suspect to be. The loss prevention officer explained the suspect had been arrested for shoplifting at other area stores. The store provided a screenshot photo of the suspect to the police. The photo resembled the suspect from the video. The video was stored and entered into evidence.