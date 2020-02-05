Son moved in
Officers arrived at an apartment in Mount Pleasant for a disturbance call. The suspect was walking out of the residence and told the officers he was leaving. The officers stopped him and asked if he’d explain what the disturbance was about. He said he got into a verbal dispute with his mom about him staying at her apartment. He explained he’d been living there for a few months and that he kept clothes, a vehicle and his son at the apartment. The suspect was asked if he was physical during the disturbance and he said no.
The officers spoke with his mom who said he’d been smoking inside and spat on the carpet, so she asked him to get out of the residence. She explained she’d moved into the residence a few months ago and one month later her son brought his belongings in and stays there occasionally. She also told the officers the disturbance was not physical. The officers saw the suspect’s belongings in the apartment and explained the eviction process to his mom.
Parking dispute
An officer arrived to a medical facility in reference to a verbal altercation in the parking lot. Prior to his arrival, dispatch said the suspect had already left the area. The complainant was the security officer of the medical facility. He explained he’d seen a possible disturbance happening in the parking lot and went outside to see what was going on. He said an older woman got out of her car and was yelling at the victim, calling him an “@$$h0!#” for taking the parking spot she wanted to park in. The security officer got in the middle of the disturbance to prevent anything from happening. The female got into her vehicle and left. The victim went upstairs to his appointment and wanted to file a police report in case the woman came back. The security guard and victim got the suspect’s license plate number. The suspect explained to the police that a vehicle was backing out of a parking spot, so he waited so he could park in their spot.
At this time, the suspect pulled into the parking lot and was also trying to park in the spot that was about to be open. The victim said after he parked the woman got out of her car and started yelling at him calling him unpleasant names. He said the security guard came outside and she left. The victim and guard were told to call police if she returned.