Slumped driver
Shortly after 8 a.m. two officers arrived in a nearby neighborhood because a man was slumped over in his car. The concerned citizen that called the police described the car. They saw the car in the roadway, running while in park, with its headlights on. The officers saw what appeared to be fresh damage on the passenger side door. The officers saw the man slumped over in the driver’s seat. They firmly knocked on the window and as he woke up he appeared very lethargic, according to the report.
The officers asked him to open the door, and when he did they noticed it smelled like alcohol and marijuana inside the car. They asked what he was doing in the area. The suspect’s response was slurred and unintelligible. He was unable to tell the officer where he was or how he got there. The officers instructed him to turn off his vehicle. When asked if he was drunk, he stated “yes.” When asked where he lived, he stated “some miles from here.”
They asked him to get out of his car and noticed he was very unsteady on his feet. When asked for his identification, he said it was in the vehicle on one of the front seats. The officer could not locate it. Again they asked where he lived and he said “wherever the ID says.” The suspect was placed under arrest for public intoxication. Then he told the officers the address where he had been staying. The officer went to the front door of the house and the person inside said they didn’t recognize the vehicle or know the suspect. A towing company was called to take the suspect’s car and he was transported to the detention center.
Grocery thief
Officers arrived at a store in Mount Pleasant for a shoplifting crime. They met with the store’s loss prevention officer who said she was watching the self-checkout registers on their video surveillance cameras when she noticed a woman that was not swiping all of her merchandise. The complainant said she confronted the suspect past the final point of sale about only swiping some of her merchandise. She escorted the suspect to her security office and waited on the officers to arrive.
The officers watched the surveillance footage that clearly showed the woman only swiping some of her merchandise while pretending to swipe the more expensive items. The officers asked for her driver’s license. She told them she had one but it was not on her at the time. They asked for her personal information, which she gave the officers. They then read her Miranda Rights and asked if she wished to still speak with the officers and she said no.
One officer stayed with the suspect while the other attempted to run her through records and the DMV’s database. The information she provided the officer was false. The officer went back inside and asked her to confirm the information she had provided and discovered that she had spelled her name wrong and given the officers an incorrect birthday. She provided the officers the correct information. The loss prevention officer said the suspect had given her the false information as well.
The store’s officer asked to place her on trespass notice. The officers complied and told the suspect that she was not welcome back at the business and if she did return, she would be arrested for trespassing after notice. The suspect had taken a total of seven items. The items included two 1 pound cases of crab meat, a choice steak, a thin rib eye steak, a whole oyster, a garlic mussel and some organic bananas totaling $84.82.
The suspect was given a citation for shoplifting and given a court date. She left without incident. The store’s officer gave the police officers the security footage of the incident as well as a receipt of the items that weren’t paid for to place into evidence.