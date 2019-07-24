Business break-in
Officers arrived at a business in response to a burglary report. The complainant stated he received a text from his sales manager with a picture of a broken window and was asked to check on the property. The building was in the process of being built and the end suite that wasn’t finished is the one that was broken into. The man walked the officers to the side of the building where a 2x4 piece of wood was laying perpendicular on the ground in front of a broken window.
The report said the window was classified as a hurricane rated window and not easily broken. The window had approximately 14 points of impact where the suspect(s) tried to break in with the wood. The outside window was shattered, the inside window was broken into a spider web formation causing the window frame along the window to bend into the building allowing someone to enter. From the window, the officer could see that the front door to the building was unlocked. The officers went to the door and observed the door frame was broken. On the door you could see a mark from what appeared to be a crowbar and the lock on the door was loose.
The man said the sales manager was out of town and had received a text with a picture from the landscaper that morning regarding the damage. He also said he had workers on the property a few days prior and the building was fine, so the burglary must have taken place between that time. The officers spoke with the sales manager over the phone. The manager let them know what items were inside the building so they could check to see what was stolen. The manager confirmed the following items were stolen: a chop saw stand, a table saw stand, a yellow drop cord, an air compressor, a sealed air hose and a sander. He also told the officers the window would cost approximately $1,000 to replace and the door frame around $500. The items stolen and damages to the building exceed $2,000. The victim stated he would send an email with the prices and serial numbers if he could find them to place the items in the National Crime Information Center. The victim also told the officers that the building his tools were in is used as a catch-all room so anyone working would have known the tools were inside. The man said he would board up the window and put a piece of wood to secure the door until they could get it fixed.
Groin kick
Officers arrived to a local shopping area for a welfare check on a female. The complainant met with the officers and told them he had originally seen the woman passed out in the parking lot at the grocery store. When he tried to check on the woman, he said that she became irate and walked to a nearby tree by the parking lot. The man also told them her dog was running loose during the incident and was eventually caught.
The officer made contact with the suspect who had disorderly conduct as he tried to get information on her. She appeared to be highly intoxicated due to her inability to sit up and her slurred speech. She told the officers “she hasn’t done anything f#$!ng wrong” and asked for them to let her go home. The officers asked dispatch to send an EMS to the location. The woman did not want to get checked out by EMS but eventually they were able to clear her. She denied getting transported to the hospital.
The suspect told the officer she’d recently moved into a housing unit across the street. The officers attempted to locate her key and physically checked to see the residence was locked. She stated she had no friends or family in the area. The woman became more irate and disorderly saying “she hasn’t done anything f@#!!ng wrong and to leave her alone.” The officers placed her under arrest for drunkenness in public. The officers had to guide her to the ground to put her in handcuffs because she was resisting. Then they placed her on a park bench so they could get their patrol vehicle. As the officer attempted to get her off the park bench, she attempted to kick him in the groin. The officer eventually got her into his patrol vehicle. The complainant told the officers he would watch the dog until she got out of jail. The officer took her to the Charleston County Detention Center without incident and cited her for drunkenness in public.