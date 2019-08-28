Suspended driver
An officer was running his radar on a busy road in town. In the distance he could hear a motorcycle accelerating and saw a single headlight closing in on his position at a high rate of speed. The officer estimated the motorcycle's speed and confirmed it to be 22 mph over the speed limit. The officer got behind the motorcycle as it passed and noticed it didn't have a license plate. The officer saw a man and female passenger were on the motorcycle.
The motorcycle was pulled over and the officer approached and explained the reason for the stop. The driver explained he didn't have any identification on him and that he was in the process of getting his driving privileges restored. When the officer ran their information, the motorcycle and female passenger's came back clear. The driver was wanted in Georgia for committing a crime and also wanted out of a county on the western boarder of the state. The officer communicated the charges and dispatch said the county he was wanted would come to pick the driver up from jail for holding.
The officer informed the driver and placed him under arrest. Two officers arrived on scene to assist. The suspect was put into handcuffs and searched. The officer looked him up on South Carolina Department of motor Vehicles' website to discover he was Driving Under Suspension third offense and labeled as a traffic habitual offender. The motorcycle was left on scene on request of the driver for his brother to pick up in the morning. He was courtesy summonsed on the speeding and Driving Under Suspension third charge and transported to the detention center where he was booked and lodged.
Bathroom or bank
Officers arrived at a bank in town in response to an intoxicated woman urinating on the foyer floor of the bank. The officer saw the woman in a dress laying on the ground next to a truck used for a local cab service. He asked her to get up. She wasn't able to get up so the officer assisted her off the ground. A witness said she saw the suspect pee in the foyer after she was told where the restrooms were. The witness showed the officer where the pee started in the foyer and as the suspect walked out the door and finished next to the door. The officer placed the suspect under arrest for public intoxication due to her public urination, smelling of alcohol, slurred speech and inability to walk or stand. She was placed into handcuffs.
When EMS arrived on scene, the officer asked if she had been drinking or if she was on medication. She answered "both." Inside her belongings the officer located two personal boxes of white wine, one empty and one halfway full. There was also an empty mini bottle of Jack Daniels. She was transported to the hospital due to her heavy level of intoxication. She was given a courtesy summons due to having to detox. The officer explained the charges and that she would have to appear in court. He told her the date, time, address of town hall and explained there was a fine of $475. When the officer asked if she understood she replied, "Thank you for being so professional with your numbers."