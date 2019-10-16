Cut off
Officers arrived to a restaurant in Mount Pleasant and met with the complainant who said there was an confrontational guest that was refusing to leave. The woman said the man was intoxicated and trying to fight staff members. The officer saw the suspect standing in the parking lot. He told the officer he was intoxicated due to being part of a bachelor party that was on a boat out of Shem Creek. The man said after the boat cruise, his party continued festivities at the bar. The man said one of the bartenders tried to fight him and said “Let’s go you f*!$%& p#@%$.” The officers spoke with other employees who said they’d cut the man off due to his intoxicated manner and he become confrontational after that. Moments later, another man showed up on scene to take responsibility for the suspect. The man wasn’t intoxicated and was apologetic for the incident. The man called a ride share vehicle to come pick them up. The restaurant didn’t place the suspect on trespass notice since he didn’t live in the area.
Wandering woman
An officer was dispatched to a home for a burglary that was taking place. The caller said there was an unknown female in his house. When the cop arrived, the homeowner was in the street. He said the woman had broken into his home and he’d last seen her in the garage. As they were talking, the woman came out of the garage carrying a pint of mint chocolate chip ice cream, a flashlight, a pair of pliers and reading glasses.
The officer told her to place the items on the ground. She put them down and the officer asked what she was doing. The woman at first said she lived there, then that she was working on the house and was sleeping there. Then, she said she lived down the street but owns several houses. The officer placed her into handcuffs. The report said the suspect seemed manic and smelled of alcohol on her person. She was rambling on about different people, asked the cop if he wanted a job and went back and forth about living in the house. Another officer arrived and she was placed into the back of the car.
When speaking to the complainant, the homeowner told the officers he’d never seen the woman before. He explained he was in his bedroom on the first floor when he’d heard noise in the living room. When he opened his door the suspect was standing on the other side of the door. He reported that they scared each other and that she was holding a Bible in her hand and threw it at him and then ran upstairs. The man escaped through the garage and waited in the street for police. The man said while waiting, he could see the woman enter the garage and open the fridge. She then opened a drink, took a sip and put it back. The man later showed the officer where she made entry. A window on the front of the house had a screen removed and the window was open. He wasn’t sure if it was previously locked.
The suspect told the officers that she lived down the street, but then she said that she lived in a nearby municipality. The woman couldn’t state her address but told officers she could probably recognize the house if she saw it. The officer found the house and made contact with her husband. Her husband said they were watching a football game together when she went outside to get her phone from the car. She never came back and he thought she was just walking outside. The man said she’d had a couple beers during the game and that she’d been struggling with a medical condition lately. The man said they’d been in another state the day before for vacation but cut the trip short because of her medical condition and he believed she’d stopped taking her medication. EMS arrived on scene and transported the woman to the hospital for evaluation and jail clearance. She was then transported to the detention center.