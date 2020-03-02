On Monday, March 2 at approximately 6:15 a.m., Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) officers responded to Lucy Beckham High School's construction site (1560 Mathis Ferry Rd.) in reference to the construction workers spotting two suspects vandalizing the school, according to MPPD Insp. Christopher Rosier.
Within minutes, officers arrived on scene and located the suspects still on the property. One being a 17-year-old juvenile and the other an adult, Jevell Swinton.
Through an investigation it was determined the suspects caused extensive damage to the school. They were both taken into custody.
The juvenile was transported to and housed at the Department of Juvenile Justice Center on the following charges: Burglary 2nd, Malicious Injury to Property over $2,000, Simple Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Swinton is being charged with Burglary 2nd, Malicious Injury to Property over $2,000 and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. The estimated damage to the school is more than $100,000.
Update:
On Tuesday, March 3, MPPD released the vandalism incident report revealing the major damages made to the Lucy Beckham Construction site. The report states both suspects had paint all over their bodies and appeared to have wrestled on the floor of the school due to the scars and dust on their clothing. Both suspects had caulk on their hands and skin. The suspects had one skateboard, a black shirt and two pairs of gloves with caulk on them in their possession. The construction site manager, Douglas Owens, reported that the suspects were found inside the building by workers and estimated the cost of the damages were at least $150,000.
The incident report stated once the suspects were read and advised of their rights, they began telling the police officers on scene what happened. The suspects confessed to entering the building at approximately 1 a.m. on March 2 and skateboarding inside the building. Swinton said he and the minor had skateboarded on the gym floor, thrown rocks at plastic coverings over windows, spray painted walls and utilized multiple fire extinguishers. The suspects also confessed to opening spray cans and throwing them down stairs.
The report stated construction workers later found the suspect’s other skateboard on site. The report said that the workers also found human fecal matter on the floor of a classroom. Swinton admitted to relieving himself in the classroom, according to the police report. When police conducted a search of Swinton, they discovered 24 pieces of metal anchors valued at $120 stolen from the building and a $6 pair of gloves stolen from the site. The search of the minor yielded a THC pen, a nicotine pen and a $6 pair of gloves stolen from the site. Both suspects were placed on trespass notice. They were transported to the Al Cannon Detention Center and Al Cannon Juvenile Detention Center.
This information was provided by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.