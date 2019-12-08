Just before 9 p.m. on Dec. 8, Charleston County sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 1400 block of Boston Grill Road.
A male victim suffered a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where detectives learned that he had passed away. Detectives believe that the shooting occurred in a vacant lot.
Crime scene investigators located numerous spent shell casings at the scene. Citizens in the area were not willing to talk with detectives about the incident.
On Monday, Dec. 9 the Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of the victim as Ronnie Coakley Jr., a 29 year old male from Mount Pleasant.
This is a suspicious shooting death. Anyone with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.