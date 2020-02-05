Summerville resident Serrena Satarra Nelson is wanted for Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent of more than $10,000.
Nelson's address is 204 Brookstone Way, Summerville, SC 29486. Her birth date is Oct. 30, 1980. She is 5-foot 1-inch and weighs 185 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Mount Pleasant Police Department asks that anyone that knows the whereabouts of Nelson to contact SPO Harper at 843-884-4176 or aharper@tompsc.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted via MPPD's smart phone app.
This information was provided by Mount Pleasant Police Department.