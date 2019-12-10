A 57-year-old female’s body was found in the water near Waterfront Park on Monday, Dec. 9 at approximately 9 a.m., according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.
The coroner identified the woman as Vickie Danik from Daniel Island.
According to an incident report from Charleston Police Department, Danik was reported as a missing person on Nov. 8.
The investigating agency is the City of Charleston Police Department. At this time, the cause of death is pending awaiting autopsy.
This information was provided by the Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Coroner's Office. This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.