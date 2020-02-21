In partnership with East West Partners and Low Country Marina Holdings, The Daniel Island Town Association is announcing a new Waterfront Park and watersports destination.The destination is currently under construction on Daniel Island at The Waterfront where River Landing Drive meets the Wando River.
The new Daniel Island Yacht Club and Waterfront Park will afford Daniel Island residents and all residents of and visitors to the Lowcountry the opportunity to access Lowcountry waterways.
The Daniel Island Yacht Club will feature two public docks providing day boat docking for the restaurants and retail businesses being developed in the area. Boat club memberships, kayak and paddle board rentals, sailing opportunities, fishing and crabbing, water transportation via the Daniel Island Ferry, special events and more are planned for this dynamic new Daniel Island destination on the Wando River.
Improvements to the existing attractions on the Waterfront Park site will include enhanced landscaping, lighting, seating areas, swings with a view, a hammock garden, a water feature, event space and play equipment. The existing trails, popular with walkers, runners and cyclists, will also be improved and these enhancements will complement the existing natural beauty and utility of Daniel Island’s 25-plus mile trail system.
“Daniel Island’s abundant waterfront is its most defining characteristic and among the many attributes that make it a world-class planned community,” said Jane Baker, vice president of Community Services for the Daniel Island Town Association. “This project will transform our waterfront public realm in a way that really completes the vision for Daniel Island and ensures that residents and visitors have access to the Wando River and the island’s treasured natural resources.”
The addition of The Waterfront, a new mixed-use development, will bring Daniel Island’s only waterfront restaurant and rooftop bar as well as other retail options including a gourmet grab-and-go market. Phase 1 of The Waterfront, which is currently under construction, will offer a mix of 58 townhomes and condominiums overlooking the new Waterfront Park and Daniel Island Yacht Club.
“Simply put, our goal at East West Partners is to create terrific places. Since day one on Daniel Island, it has been a priority to create an unparalleled experience beyond just the community we are building. Over the last three years, we’ve been working with the Daniel Island Town Association and Low Country Marina Holdings, LLC to create an active, engaging waterfront experience and we look forward to seeing this area on Daniel Island come to life.” said Miller Harper, Managing Partner at East West Partners.
The construction of the Daniel Island Yacht Club and Waterfront Park is being funded by East West Partners, Low Country Marina Holdings, LLC and the Daniel Island Community Fund. The project represents a joint investment totaling over $5.6 million. The Daniel Island Yacht Club will be managed by Low Country Marina Holdings, LLC, and it is anticipated that construction will be completed in mid-2021.
“This project represents the largest grant the Daniel Island Community Fund has ever awarded, and it would not have been possible without the partnership formed with East West Partners and Low Country Marina Holdings,” Baker said. “Our collective vision is for Daniel Island’s Waterfront Park and surrounding amenities to become the finest waterfront experience on the East Coast.”