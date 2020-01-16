South Carolina’s President of the Senate Harvey Peeler has appointed military veteran and retired businessman Darwin H. Simpson to serve on the Patriots Point Development Authority (PPDA) Board. The four year term will be the second time Simpson has served on the PPDA Board.
Maj. Gen. Darwin Simpson is a decorated veteran and served in the War on Global Terrorism. During his 39-year military career, he was awarded the Legion of Merit, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and a Humanitarian Service Medal. As a civilian, Simpson is a recipient of the state of South Carolina’s highest honor, the Order of the Palmetto.
Simpson is a graduate of the University of Arkansas with a master’s of business administration degree from Pepperdine University. He is the retired president and chief executive officer of Univar Corporation, a global chemical distribution company.
In addition to having served on the PPDA Board, Simpson has also served as chairman of the board for the Spartanburg Humane Society, past president of Palmetto Council Boy Scouts of America, chairman of Board of S.C. Military Family Care Association and on many other various boards throughout the state.
“The future of Patriots Point is very bright,” Simpson said. “I look forward to serving the betterment of the museum.”
The PPDA Board consists of nine members who are appointed to serve a term of four years. Selection of three members of the board, including its chairman, is at the discretion of the governor. In addition, five members are appointed by the governor upon the recommendation of a combination of the Speaker of the House, Senate Pro Tem, Senate Finance Chairman, Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee and the adjutant general. The mayor of the Town of Mount Pleasant serves as an ex-officio member.
Below is a list of current PPDA Board members:
• Mr. Bill Hall, Chairman
• Mr. Wayne Adams, Vice Chairman
• Mrs. Susan Marlowe
• Mr. G. Patton Waters
• Mr. Zeb Williams
• Mayor Will Haynie