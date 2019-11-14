The Town of Mount Pleasant is accepting applications for its new Youth Council. Applications can be found on the town’s website here.
“There is a great amount of interest among youth in our community about how to get involved in local government,” said councilmember G.M. Whitley. “These students have great ideas they want to discuss, such as better policing after prom, traffic, speeding around school, and so on. The new Youth Council will provide them with the platform to bring these issues to the forefront, and to discuss them in an engaging environment.”
Those selected to serve on the Youth Council will serve one-year terms and will be expected to attend monthly meetings and quarterly community service projects. Monthly meetings will occur on the third Thursday of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m., beginning Jan. 16, 2020.
The Mount Pleasant Youth Council’s mission is to empower youth by providing the opportunity to serve, develop leadership skills and grow to become engaged and responsible citizens. Their focus areas will include the economy, social awareness, the environment, cultural arts, policy and health and wellness.
To be eligible for consideration, applicants must be a Mount Pleasant resident and currently enrolled in high school (home school included). Prospective applicants must fill out the online application in its entirety no later than Nov. 30. Candidates selected from the application will be contacted for an interview.
More information about the town’s Youth Council can be found on the Town website at tompsc.com/1160/Youth-Council-Program.