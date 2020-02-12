Some readers may not know how to notify the Moultrie News about not receiving the paper. Other readers may want to know more about what they can find on the Moultrie News’ website. The Moultrie News staff is dedicated to making your readership experience the best possible.
Last year, a subscriber page was added to our website for individuals to request both our print publication and access our digital e-edition more easily.
Please visit moultrienews.com/subscribe to start or stop home delivery. If you live in a single family home in our distribution area, you may sign up for free home delivery on this webpage by clicking on “Requests and Comments Form” which will be sent directly to our circulation department. If you live in apartments of other multiple family dwellings you may purchase a newspaper from any of our rack locations, which are listed below. There may be some East Cooper areas where the Moultrie News is not delivered because of density, gated communities or other issues.
From the Subscribe webpage, you can also purchase a subscription commitment for Moultrie News e-Edition for one month ($5), six months ($30) or 12 months ($60). The paywall was added to the e-Edition in 2018. The e-Edition represents all copies of our print publications in a digital format. Instead of holding a physical copy of the paper you can flip through the pages of local news coverage right from your desktop or tablets. This is a wonderful option for readers that live outside municipalities, that don’t live in a single-family home in the East Cooper or for readers who prefer reading their news online.
You may locate previous e-Editions online at moultrienews.com/eedition. In order to get past the paywall prompt to view the e-Edition of our newspaper, readers must subscribe for the rates listed above. Once a subscription is purchased, readers will use a username and password to login and view the newspaper.
This e-Edition paywall does not restrict you from viewing articles posted on our website. This paywall is just for viewing our printed weekly publication in a digital format. You can still browse our website daily at no cost to read local news, sports coverage and other community stories relevant to the East Cooper area.
In addition to reading our content in print and online, please sign up for our Breaking News, Promotions and Weekly Headlines e-newsletters. You can sign up for these emails by visiting moultrienews.com/newsletter-signup.
Follow the Moutlrie News on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for daily news and sports updates. We work hard to immediately update our readers on everything happening in the East Cooper area.
The Moultrie News also recently updated our rack locations in the East Cooper area. You can purchase a copy of the Moultrie News each week for $3 from the following rack locations:
- Circle K, 1195 Mathis Ferry Rd., Mount Pleasant
- Harris Teeter, 1981 Rivera Dr., Mount Pleasant
- Harris Teeter, 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd., Mount Pleasant
- Harris Teeter, 2195 Tea Planter Ln., Mount Pleasant
- Harris Teeter, 629 Long Point Rd. Unit H, Mount Pleasant
- Harris Teeter, 2035 Highway 41, Mount Pleasant
- Harris Teeter, 1513 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
- Publix, 1125 Park West Blvd., Mount Pleasant
- Publix, 1000 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
- Publix, 1435 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant
- Publix, 162 Seven Farms Dr., Daniel Island
The $3 value was established because of the many inserts that may be found inside the Moultrie News which offer cash value for readers. Inserts include Michaels, Wal-Mart, Aldi, RetailMeNot, Rooms To Go, Delta Pharmacy and others who offer discounts and coupons to readers. Our most up-to-date rack location list can be accessed at moultrienews.com/site/rack_locations.html.
The Moultrie News recently celebrated its 55th anniversary of serving the East Cooper community with local news. If you have any suggestions or questions do not hesitate to contact someone on our team. We love hearing from our readers!