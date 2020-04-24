The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is closing multiple shellfish harvesting beds due to excessive rainfall, the agency announced today. This closure will impact shellfish harvesting locations in Charleston County.
This closure includes Shellfish Growing Areas 10A - Folly River North to the Charleston Harbor, and Growing Area 12A - All of Bohicket and Adams Creek to the confluence with the North Edisto River. Those locations can be viewed on our web page at https://www.scdhec.gov/food-safety/shellfish-monitoring-program-overview/shellfish-maps
"This closure goes into effect at sunset today, April 24, and includes multiple locations in Charleston County," said Mike Pearson, manager of DHEC's Shellfish Sanitation Section. "The harvesting areas will be evaluated and reopen once water quality data indicate bacteria levels are once again suitable for shellfish harvesting."
For more information on clam and oyster harvesting areas call DHEC's Charleston Environmental Affairs Office at 843-953-0150 or visit www.scdhec.gov/shellfish.