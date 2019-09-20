On Sept. 18, at 4:59 p.m., Sullivan’s Island Fire and Police Departments were dispatched to the area of Station 18 Street and the beach for a water rescue mission. On arrival the call was changed to swimmer in distress. Crews were able to retrieve the male subject and started CPR before transporting him to a local hospital.
Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Harvey Howard Jr, a 52 year old from Statesboro, Ga. Howard died at East Cooper Medical Center an hour later that day at 5:50 p.m.
At this time, the cause of death is pending awaiting autopsy. Sullivan’s Island P.D. is the investigating agency, according to deputy coroner Christina Harrison.