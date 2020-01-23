On Jan. 18 Sullivan's Island Mayor Pat O'Neil posted an update to residents on the town's website. His update stated that town officials met with representatives of Dominion Energy (Dominion) to discuss their recent plans to cut down 247 Palmetto Trees on the island.
The reasoning for the initial plan was due to the trees being potentially hazardous due to their proximity to power lines.
O'Neil wrote that numerous residents had voiced their dismay at the prospect of losing so many venerable trees on Sullivan's Island. His update stated that Dominion has agreed to stop the cutting program for further study.
"This pause will allow Dominion and the town to re-examine the trees on the list, in order to identify those that might pose the nearest-term safety issues vs. those that do not," O'Neil's update read.
Dominion's Public Affairs Specialist Paul Fischer shared that they are continuing to work collaboratively with municipal partners at the town to ensure both entities' mutual goals of public safety and reliability for the community are met.
"Following our routine five-year trimming cycle on Sullivan’s Island, our foresters recently identified a number of palmetto trees for removal due to their proximity to overhead power lines. Trees within close proximity to energized lines are both a fire hazard and an issue of public safety. Trees and tree limbs continue to be the No. 1 reason for power outages across our system and the safety and reliability of our system remains our primary focus," Fischer explained.
Fischer continued by sharing that trees exceeding a maximum height of approximately 15 feet aren't suitable for planting along right-of-ways or near overhead power lines.
"With thousands of miles of overhead distribution lines throughout the communities we serve, our foresters and contract crews are trimming somewhere in our service territory practically every day. Regarding the ongoing work on Sullivan’s Island, our first step will be to mutually identify and remove the palmetto trees that pose an immediate risk to the safety and reliability of our system," Fischer added.
He said that Dominion will work with Sullivan's Island to outline a more detailed plan to mitigate the risks associated with the remaining trees.
"We look forward to their continued support as we move to complete this critical work," he shared.
For a list of Dominion Energy's approved species or more information on planting the right tree in the right place, customers can visit dominionenergysc.com/treetrimming.