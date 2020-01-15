The total number of donations has been tallied from the 25th annual Polar Bear Plunge held by Dunleavy's Pub.
Dunleavy's Pub raised $30,000 at this year's plunge, according to the check presentation held on Jan. 13.
Over the past 18 years of fundraising, the restaurant has raised $482,000 for Special Olympics South Carolina, according to owner Bill Dunleavy.
Dunleavy estimated the plunge had more than 2,000 registered participants.
Over the past 10 years, Special Olympics S.C. has doubled in size from 13,000 athletes in 2009 to now serving 29,614 athletes, according to the organization's 2018 Impact Report.