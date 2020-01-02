Baby girl Bray Vivian Dodd is East Cooper Medical Center’s 2020 Baby New Year.
Parents Joel and Rachel Dodd of Charleston welcomed Bray at 12:25 a.m. on New Year’s Day. She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces at birth and measured in at 20-inches long.
When asked how it feels to have a new family member in 2020, the first-time parents shared “It feels absolutely amazing − more surreal than we even anticipated.”
“My wife is the biggest fan in the world of the holiday season so for this to now be our ending celebration each year will be unbelievable. Also, the East Cooper team was phenomenal. They all seemed so genuinely excited and happy to be a part of the process with us. We could not be more pleased with the environment they created during our delivery," Joel added.