East Cooper Medical Center successfully completes its first Orbera balloon non-surgical weight loss procedure Wednesday, Sept. 18.
“The Orbera balloon is an incision-less, non-surgical weight loss option for treating patients with obesity,” said Dr. Morris Washington. “Obesity is a major health concern in the United States and the gastric balloon offers an additional treatment option for patients that desire an alternative to traditional weight loss surgery. The balloon is inserted through the mouth and into the stomach with the aid of an endoscope while the patient is under sedation. Then it is inflated with saline (dilute salt water) to the size of a small grapefruit. While in the stomach, it occupies space making the patient feel fuller with meals. The balloon remains in the stomach for six months and then it is removed in a similar fashion. Dietary counseling is provided along with the balloon and is continued for one year. Patients are encouraged to maintain healthy eating habits once the balloon is removed to maintain their weight.”
The balloon insertion process typically takes between 20 and 30 minutes. People can generally go home the same day. The patient receives an individually tailored support program and consistent guidance from East Cooper Medical Center’s Bariatric Program Navigator and team.
“We first launched our bariatric program in May to make safe, quality surgical weight loss options more accessible to local residents,” said Patrick Downes, CEO at East Cooper Medical Center. “Dr. Morris Washington and his team have performed several surgeries at our hospital over the last four months and it has been very rewarding to be a part of our patients’ weight loss journey. The Orbera balloon is a non-surgical option that we are proud to offer for people who are seeking a weight reduction alternative.”
Each month, East Cooper Medical Center hosts informational seminars about surgical and non-surgical weight loss options for members of the community at no cost to attendees. Dr. Washington and our bariatric program navigator lead an in-depth conversation about obesity and available treatment options. Registration can be completed on our website, eastcoopermedctr.com.
