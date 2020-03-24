Amid the worldwide health crisis caused by COVID-19, some local markets are suffering from a scarcity of produce that is being bought from the shelves and stockpiled during this time of quarantine. One community organization has found a way to continue its efforts to serve neighbors in need, even during the threat of the coronavirus.
Last Thursday, March 19, East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO) held their monthly Fresh & Free Farmers Market. However, the set-up wasn’t their typical face-to-face market that has been around for the past three years. This one was it’s first-ever drive-thru, open-air style market.
“For 30 years, ECCO has been serving local families in both generational and situational poverty,” said Stephanie Kelley, ECCO’s executive director. “I believe the COVID-19 pandemic will be the ‘natural disaster’ that shapes ECCO’s vision and mission as we move into our next 30 years.”
ECCO received permission from The Home Depot located near Six Mile Road the day before to use a section of their parking lot as a drive-thru to set-up their produce stand. Mount Pleasant Police Department officers were on-site to help smooth the flow of traffic.
Customers coming to pick-up stayed in their vehicles while ECCO volunteers loaded up the back seat or trunk with a variety of vegetables free-of-charge. Five different options were available from sweet potatoes, broccoli, cabbages, onions and lettuce.
In the span of two hours, from 10 a.m. to noon, ECCO served 275 people and distributed 6,010 pounds of produce.
Some pick-ups were for multiple households, in which some carloads had 100 pounds of produce. The average poundage per household was 28 pounds, according to ECCO warehouse manager Carlo Wright, who has three of his children helping him on-site.
“With the grocery stores’ supplies diminishing, we do understand the greater need within the community and so we’ve been trying to prepare for that. But we by no means wanted to put off the monthly Farmers Market,” Wright said. “We have not batted an eye. We haven’t thought twice about doing this. We knew that we were going to be out here rain or shine.”
Kelley noted many of ECCO’s current clients are some of the most financially vulnerable people in the community. During the hardship of this time, Kelley expects hundreds of new families in the Lowcountry will be experiencing situational poverty due to lost wages.
Typically close to 75% of the people who come to the Farmers Market each month are seniors. Their age demographic is at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Several seniors drove over to ECCO’s Farmers Market, taking precautions by cracking their window to uphold best social distancing techniques. But at the end of the day, they braved the trip to ensure fresh food for their families.
“I think it’s a very good program to help those that are in need,” said Evelyn Stokes, a 75-year-old resident of Snowden community. “There’s so many seniors that can’t afford the situation we are in now with the coronavirus.”
Stokes said with the uncertainty of how long the coronavirus will last, she finds it beneficial to have access to free produce to help stretch out families’ food security. She said that for most seniors in her community, living off Social Security alone isn’t enough.
Another senior who drove up shortly after Stokes was an 80-year-old woman from Mount Pleasant, Delores Carson. Carson too is a resident of the Snowden community and a member of Olive Branch AME Church.
“This is a good program. It’s very helpful and feeds the people,” Carson said. “The food is good.”
Carson admitted it’s been difficult being cooped up. She loves to go out and browse around. So lately, she’s been doing more around-the-house activities such as gardening to stay active.
“I’m trying to keep my mind focused on being safe and healthy, instead of being so afraid of the virus,” Carson said.
Aside from practicing good hygiene religiously, Carson said social distancing cues are common sense and said folks her age need to be keen on their situational awareness.
ECCO had 20 volunteers on hand to help with the Farmers Market. One of which was a senior adult, but wished to remain anonymous.
“I feel like as we’ve gotten older and we’ve retired, we need to give something back to the community. I thought ECCO was an excellent way,” said the senior volunteer.
Kelley referred to ECCO’s Farmers Market as “the grocery store for the people who don’t have the foods.” ECCO’s Wellness Pantry open weekdays has also moved to a drive-thru model.