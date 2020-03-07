In just over a year's time, one of the strongest fields in professional golf will return to Kiawah Island's The Ocean Course for the 2021 PGA Championship. The international spotlight of the highly-touted major championship is expected to boost South Carolina's economy and impact the Lowcountry's traffic.
On Tuesday, March 3, Kiawah Island Golf Resort hosted a media day ahead of the tournament slated for May 17-23, 2021. The discussion was led by panelists of the PGA Championship Council including: Roger Warren, Kiawah Island Golf Resort president; Nikki Haley, co-chair and former South Carolina Governor and former U.N. Ambassador; Scott Reid, PGA Championship director and Julius Mason, PGA of America senior director of communications and media relations.
Kiawah hosted the prestigious championship back in 2012 and it's circulated back by popular demand. The excitement that has been building around the event over the past eight years speak volumes on paper.
Much of the conversation swirled around total revenue estimations and how to best approach the influx of motorists nationwide. After all, it's not the Lowcountry's first loop around the track with the tournament in town.
"I think 2012, South Carolina was still a little bit of a secret, so a lot of people weren't aware of it," said Haley, who's admittedly a non-golfer but enjoys watching. "And so 2012 was not only a way to showcase great golf, but 5 million people had eyes on a state that was named the friendliest state in the country..."
2012's championship helped put Charleston on the map in terms of tourism and golf destination ratings. But just how much of an economic impact? According to Haley's numbers, the tournament generated $193 million from its 50,000 visitors on-site and 500 million viewers worldwide.
Haley is confident those numbers will only grow. She predicts more than $200 million in overall economic impact and is convinced many visitors will be returning guests.
As for the event's exposure on the world stage, the outreach will feature more than 175 hours of live coverage on CBS, ESPN and ESPN+ throughout the week.
However, traffic issues from 2012 are still fresh in the back of Warren's mind.
"We didn't enjoy the fact that we had problems, but we also learned from it," Warren said. "I think that one of the things that we need to do a better job is create better expectations for what people can expect..."
The average daily commute from downtown Charleston to Kiawah takes approximately an hour. From any East Cooper residence it's closer to an hour and a half. Warren didn't approximate how long it may take drivers on a tournament day, but said to treat it like a Clemson or South Carolina football game traffic.
Parking was a previous point of weakness too. Warren referenced the infamous Saturday rain-out (Aug. 11, 2012) that disrupted the flow of motorists exiting the course.
There's a new parking plan in the works for 2021 to make for a more seamless transition. And it all starts with free parking.
"You won't have to stop and pay somebody and back the line up, so that will help people getting in and out of the parking lot," Warren said.
The Town of Kiawah Island has begun construction on the Kiawah Island Parkway. The 2-mile stretch from the roundabout in front of Freshfields Market to the front gate of the island will be re-paved.
Also, Warren noted eight intersections will be put into The Ocean Course's parking lot that will have right-turn lanes and left-turn lanes. Buses had difficulty turning around and navigating the parking lot in 2012. He says the new engineering plan is more practical.
"At the end of the day, we are on an island and there's only one way on and one way off, so we are just going to do our best to alleviate and limit the amount of non-bus traffic that is on Kiawah Parkway," Reid said.
There's a limit for credentialed vehicles on the island aside from buses shuttling spectators. There's also a capacity on the number of pedestrians too. Reid expects to host roughly 150,000 spectators throughout the week.
"This is not going to be the same tournament it was in 2012," Haley added. "The experiences are going to be better. The opportunities are going to be better."
For more information regarding tickets and volunteer opportunities for the 2021 PGA Championship, click here. To preview photos of the course, click here.