The Charleston County School District (CCSD) Board of Trustees approved Option D for the 2020-21 Academic Calendar during their Feb. 24 meeting.
The school year will begin for students on Aug. 18 and will end on June 7, 2021.
The calendar can be viewed here.
Highlights of the 2020-21 calendar are as follows:
- Start date is Aug. 18
- End date is June 7, 2021
- Fall Break will be Nov. 25-27
- Winter Break will be Dec. 21 through Jan. 1, 2021 (District teachers and staff would report to work on Jan. 4, 2021; students return Jan. 5, 2021.)
- First semester ends Jan. 14, 2021
- Spring Break will be April 5-9, 2021
- State-required Weather Make-up Days are Nov. 23-24 and Feb. 12, 2021. If the Weather Make-up Days are not used, they will turn into days off for students and teachers.
Major highlights also include a midweek (Tuesday) start to the school year and a guaranteed President's Day holiday for students and teachers.
The calendar must now be submitted to the State Department of Education for final approval.
CCSD believes that each and every instructional day matters, and will do everything it can to protect instruction. According to state law (S.C. Code of Laws Title 59 Education, Chapter 1 SECTION 59 1 425), academic calendars must:
- Have 190 days total
- Cover at least nine calendar months
- Not start before the third Monday in August (unless a state exemption is created and approved for a specific year)
- Use 180 days for instruction
- Use three days for professional development
- Use the remaining seven days for teacher planning, academic plans and parent conferences
In addition, districts must have three weather make-up days built into their academic calendars. If there is severe weather and the district is forced to close school, the district is required to use these built-in make-up days first (for instructional days). This is not an option, even if the governor calls for a mandatory evacuation due to an impending storm.
If inclement weather causes a district to cancel school for more than three instructional days (and the district has been forced to use all of its built-in make-up days), the Board of Trustees can then vote to forgive up to three additional days. If more than six days are lost to inclement weather, the state can forgive an additional five days.
For more on the requirements for the Academic Calendar, click here.