The South Carolina School Improvement Council (SC-SIC) announced its annual Honor Roll and for the first time since 2017, a SIC from Charleston County School District made the list: Academic Magnet High School.
Ten SICs from public schools around the state received this honor for their significant efforts to foster civic engagement in public education. These Honor Roll SICs will continue in the running for SC-SIC’s annual Dick and Tunky Riley Award for School Improvement Council Excellence. Now in its 19th year, the award is named for the former United States Secretary of Education and South Carolina Governor and his late wife and recognizes the vital contributions made by more than 1,100 local SICs and their nearly 13,000 SIC members across the state.
Academic Magnet’s principal, Catherine Spencer, said their SIC wanted to address stakeholder areas of concern where they felt they could take the lead and orchestrate positive change. After extensive input and deliberation, the middle to high school transition process became the identified issue to address.
“Much discussion, time, and effort involving affected stakeholders ensued in developing a Student Mentor program that was initiated in full in the 2018-19 school year,” Spencer said. “The program seeks to pair incoming freshmen with upper-class student mentors to help ensure both academic and social integration. As a SIC initiative in action, this is one of the best outcomes I have seen in over 30 years of working in schools both in South Carolina and throughout the world.”
Five finalists from this year’s list of Honor Roll SICs will be selected in March, with one to be announced as the winner of the annual Riley Award for SIC Excellence at the 2020 SC-SIC Annual Meeting, April 4, in Columbia.
SICs were established by state law over 40 years ago. A founding partner of the Center for Educational Partnerships within the University of South Carolina College of Education, the SC School Improvement Council provides the member training, technical assistance, statutory accountability, and other operational resources necessary for the continued success of the community-based SICs in each of South Carolina’s K-12 public schools.
“Our SIC is dedicated to supporting students, teachers and staff,” added Amy Hill, AMHS SIC president. “We are very pleased the Student Mentor Program has been recognized for its positive impact on the school community. Through the program, freshman are getting an additional source of support so they can be successful at Academic Magnet.”
