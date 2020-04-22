Academic Magnet High School (AMHS) staff, students, and families are celebrating another impressive honor from the U.S. News & World Report today. The national publication named AMHS the second-best high school in the country according to their annual Best High School rankings. This honor comes a year after the Raptors were recognized as the top high school in the nation.
“It is again a great honor to celebrate the achievements and the dedication of our students, faculty, staff, and Raptor community,” said principal Catherine Spencer. “With an eye always on academics, service, and leadership excellence, Academic Magnet High School truly deserves this extraordinary national recognition as well as other collective and individual accolades. We are very proud of our continued shared commitment and the future of AMHS is indeed very bright.”
The U.S. News Best High Schools rankings include data on more than 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors: college readiness, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rate.
“While this announcement is a huge honor, it comes to me as no surprise,” explained Catherine Yackey, a math teacher at AMHS. “The students are the heart and soul of the school, and our heart and soul thrive! Our students are not just smart; they are caring, loyal, and powerful. With a small amount of motivation, they can do anything they put their minds to.”
Academic Magnet is the second-best magnet high school in the nation in this year’s rankings as well.
“The student body of Academic Magnet is exceedingly proud to uphold our high standard of education,” added Felix von Asten, a junior who is a Mentor Coordinator this year (and will serve as an Ambassador Coordinator next year).
“We thank the incredible staff and parents of our school that have allowed and continue to allow Academic Magnet High School to be a place where students achieve great things,” he added.
Charleston County School District has the top three high schools in the state according to the U.S. News Best High School 2020 rankings: Academic Magnet, Charleston County School of the Arts and Wando High School (in that order according to the list).