Charleston County School District (CCSD) is now accepting applications for Head Start and Early Head Start programs for the 2020-2021 school year. Children who enroll in these programs attend at no cost to the family.
In CCSD, Head Start and Early Head Start students receive services from birth to three years old, and pregnant women receive center-based and home-based services. To participate in Head Start and Early Head Start programs, families must meet certain income guidelines, and children must meet specific age requirements. Families with children who have disabilities are encouraged to apply as well.
Both programs are funded through the United States Department of Health and Human Services.
To apply for Head Start or Early Head Start, families are asked to provide:
- Proof of their gross income for the past 12 months
- Proof of the child’s age
- Proof of residency
- A current South Carolina Immunization Certificate
- Medicaid card or private insurance
- Current physical exam (must include the blood lead level and hemoglobin) and current dental exam
- Proof of pregnancy (for pregnant woman applying for Early Head Start)
If family applies to one of the following Child Development (Pre-K)/Head Start collaboration sites, they are also required to provide income documentation:
- E.B. Ellington Elementary
- Midland Park Primary
- Mount Zion Elementary
- W.B. Goodwin Elementary
Space is limited; applications for all Head Start programs are now available on the CCSD website www.ccsdschools.com/headstart. You can also click on the “Early Learning” icon on the main page of the district website.
For additional information on Early Learning programs offered in CCSD, including Head Start and Early Head Start, please contact the District’s Early Learning Department at (843) 937-7914.