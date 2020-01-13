The Bands of Wando finished their 2019 concert season with two notable recognitions. The most recent was being named as a recipient of the National Band Association (NBA) Program of Excellence Blue Ribbon Award. Only eight band programs in the United States received this honor. Other recipients were: W.H. Oliver Middle School from Tennessee and six band programs from Texas: Arbor Creek Middle School, Crosby High School, Midlothian High School, Richardson High School, Ronald Reagan High School and The Woodlands High School.
Bobby Lambert, director of the Bands of Wando remarked on this national honor: “We are simply thrilled to be included in some of the most complete, successful band programs in the country. We share this distinction with stellar band programs including Texas which has music programs second to none. To be included in that list is quite the honor. Our middle school band directors share in this honor as it is their foundation that gives us license to stand with the best in the country. Also with the support of our Mount Pleasant community and our private teachers, staff, parents, Harmony Sponsors, the Bands of Wando Foundation and administration working diligently, we’ve brought excellence and opportunity to ALL interested band students at Wando and have been noticed on a national scale. We couldn’t be more proud of our program and happy to once again represent Mount Pleasant on a national stage.”
This past December, the Wando Band Symphonic Ensemble performed at the 73rd Midwest Clinic in Chicago in front of an audience of over 5,000. Wando High School was only one of five programs from the United States selected to perform from nearly 80 groups that submitted recordings. The remaining four band programs that performed at the Midwest Clinic were: Amador Valley from California; Berkner, Clements and Claudia Taylor Johnson from Texas.
“The Midwest Band and Orchestra Clinic is an international clinic where music teachers and students and vendors, be it composers and exhibitors all come together each December in Chicago,” said associate director Lanie Radecke. “They have this convention over the span of four to five days, and it’s held at McCormick Place. We went through the recording process and we were fortunate to be accepted.”
Wando last attended the Midwest Clinic in 2007. The Bands of Wando is under the direction of Bobby Lambert, Lanie Radacke and Jeff Handel.
To learn more about the Bands of Wando and how you can support the program and its members, visit wandobands.org.