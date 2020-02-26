Citadel

The South Carolina Corps of Cadets takes part in Retreat Parade at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. 

The dean's list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.

Cadets and students named to the dean's list include:

  • Jack Blackburn of Daniel Island
  • Hunter Brennan of Mount Pleasant
  • Collin Buckhannon of Isle of Palms
  • William Burnett of Sullivan's Island
  • Boey Chen of Mount Pleasant
  • Nathan Clerc of Mount Pleasant
  • Charles Coste of Mount Pleasant
  • Noah Cote of Mount Pleasant
  • Riley Davis of Mount Pleasant
  • Jack Dragon of Charleston
  • Oleh Druk of Mount Pleasant
  • Colton Feinberg of Mount Pleasant
  • Gunnar Finneseth of Daniel Island
  • Grayson Free of Mount Pleasant
  • Andrew Gawryluk of Mount Pleasant
  • Thomas Glasson of Mount Pleasant
  • Michael Goodwin of Mount Pleasant
  • Gabriel Grills of Mount Pleasant
  • William Heath of Mount Pleasant
  • James Jennings of Mount Pleasant
  • Robert Jennings of Mount Pleasant
  • Brandon Johnson of Mount Pleasant
  • Benjamin Kicklighter of Mount Pleasant
  • Bradford Kicklighter of Mount Pleasant
  • Emma Larsen of Mount Pleasant
  • Malcolm McAlister of Mount Pleasant
  • Emma McCorkle of Charleston
  • Karson Mingo of Daniel Island
  • Hayden Moore of Isle of Palms
  • Hunter Moore of Mount Pleasant
  • Samuel Morton of Mount Pleasant
  • Noah Nawabi of Mount Pleasant
  • Samuel Newberry of Mount Pleasant
  • Sebastian Parker of Mount Pleasant
  • Robert Robinson of Pinopolis
  • Adam Russell of Mount Pleasant
  • Thomas Saunders of Mount Pleasant
  • Charles Sizer of Mount Pleasant
  • Hailey Sobota of Sullivan's Island
  • Matthew Swain of Isle of Palms
  • Nathan Tirpak of Mount Pleasant
  • Robert Turner of Mount Pleasant
  • Todd Tyler of Mount Pleasant
  • David Walton of Mount Pleasant
  • Philip Watson of Mount Pleasant
  • Jessica Lloyd of Mount Pleasant
  • Logan Nelson of Mount Pleasant
  • Michael Murray of Mount Pleasant
  • Steven Crowley of Daniel Island
  • Jacqueline Dower of Mount Pleasant
  • Joshua Drakos of Mount Pleasant
  • Yann Lamicq of Mount Pleasant
  • Michael Greco of Mount Pleasant
  • Courtney Marsh of Mount Pleasant
  • David McLawhorn of Daniel Island
  • Nicholas Beveridge of Mount Pleasant
  • Brett Davis of Mount Pleasant
  • Sean Domermuth of Mount Pleasant
  • Dimitrios Fragopoulos of Mount Pleasant
  • Phillip Martin of Mount Pleasant
  • John Stork of Charleston

Approximately 2,400 cadets and students currently attend The Citadel. Due to a commitment to academic excellence, 63% of Citadel cadets and students graduate after four years and go on to earn an average salary of nearly $57,000 after learning how to be principled leaders in all walks of life.