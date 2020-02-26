The dean's list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.
Cadets and students named to the dean's list include:
- Jack Blackburn of Daniel Island
- Hunter Brennan of Mount Pleasant
- Collin Buckhannon of Isle of Palms
- William Burnett of Sullivan's Island
- Boey Chen of Mount Pleasant
- Nathan Clerc of Mount Pleasant
- Charles Coste of Mount Pleasant
- Noah Cote of Mount Pleasant
- Riley Davis of Mount Pleasant
- Jack Dragon of Charleston
- Oleh Druk of Mount Pleasant
- Colton Feinberg of Mount Pleasant
- Gunnar Finneseth of Daniel Island
- Grayson Free of Mount Pleasant
- Andrew Gawryluk of Mount Pleasant
- Thomas Glasson of Mount Pleasant
- Michael Goodwin of Mount Pleasant
- Gabriel Grills of Mount Pleasant
- William Heath of Mount Pleasant
- James Jennings of Mount Pleasant
- Robert Jennings of Mount Pleasant
- Brandon Johnson of Mount Pleasant
- Benjamin Kicklighter of Mount Pleasant
- Bradford Kicklighter of Mount Pleasant
- Emma Larsen of Mount Pleasant
- Malcolm McAlister of Mount Pleasant
- Emma McCorkle of Charleston
- Karson Mingo of Daniel Island
- Hayden Moore of Isle of Palms
- Hunter Moore of Mount Pleasant
- Samuel Morton of Mount Pleasant
- Noah Nawabi of Mount Pleasant
- Samuel Newberry of Mount Pleasant
- Sebastian Parker of Mount Pleasant
- Robert Robinson of Pinopolis
- Adam Russell of Mount Pleasant
- Thomas Saunders of Mount Pleasant
- Charles Sizer of Mount Pleasant
- Hailey Sobota of Sullivan's Island
- Matthew Swain of Isle of Palms
- Nathan Tirpak of Mount Pleasant
- Robert Turner of Mount Pleasant
- Todd Tyler of Mount Pleasant
- David Walton of Mount Pleasant
- Philip Watson of Mount Pleasant
- Jessica Lloyd of Mount Pleasant
- Logan Nelson of Mount Pleasant
- Michael Murray of Mount Pleasant
- Steven Crowley of Daniel Island
- Jacqueline Dower of Mount Pleasant
- Joshua Drakos of Mount Pleasant
- Yann Lamicq of Mount Pleasant
- Michael Greco of Mount Pleasant
- Courtney Marsh of Mount Pleasant
- David McLawhorn of Daniel Island
- Nicholas Beveridge of Mount Pleasant
- Brett Davis of Mount Pleasant
- Sean Domermuth of Mount Pleasant
- Dimitrios Fragopoulos of Mount Pleasant
- Phillip Martin of Mount Pleasant
- John Stork of Charleston
Approximately 2,400 cadets and students currently attend The Citadel. Due to a commitment to academic excellence, 63% of Citadel cadets and students graduate after four years and go on to earn an average salary of nearly $57,000 after learning how to be principled leaders in all walks of life.