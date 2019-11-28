Cario Middle School students, parents, school staff and community members participated in the Daffodil Project on Nov. 25-26 as a way to memorialize Holocaust victims.
The program aspires to build a worldwide Living Holocaust Memorial by planting 1.5 million Daffodils in memory of the children who perished in the Holocaust and in support for children suffering in humanitarian crises in the world today.
Eighth grade students and staff at Thomas C. Cario Middle School heard stories from Holocaust survivors Ann Fields and Joe Engle and then planted daffodils on campus and created a garden in their memory.
For more information visit spark.adobe.com/page/R6rNZ4E13tPcJ.