Charleston County School District Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait received an “Effective” evaluation rating from the CCSD Board of Trustees at their special meeting Monday, Aug. 5. The vote followed a report from Postlewait on the status and progress on the district's goals.
The board had the opportunity to converse about the overall progress of the district as well as areas of focus moving forward. After the discussion, the board gave Postlewait an overall 'Effective' evaluation for Part I of her evaluation for the 2018-19 school year.
“We are proud of the work that is being done and look forward to continued progress,” said Rev. Dr. Eric L. Mack, CCSD Board chairman.