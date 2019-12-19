The Charleston County School Board of Trustees approved on Nov. 18 and Dec. 16 a list of recommended changes for next year. These recommendations are the culmination of more than a year of analysis, collaboration, planning and feedback gathering including Shared Future, AdvancEd and Clemson studies, Mission Critical Action teams, community listening sessions public meetings throughout the district.
The recommendations approved on Nov. 18 can be found online here.
The recommendations approved on Dec. 16 are as follows:
- Buist Academy grade structure and application process:
- Phase out grades K-2 by the 2023-24 school year; K-2 students currently at Buist would stay at the school until they move into grades three and above; Buist would be a grades third through eighth beginning in 2022-23.
- Expand grades three through sixth by one class per grade beginning next year; middle grades sixth through eighth would expand to four classes per grade by 2024-25.
- 2020-21 expansion classes would give preference to students at or above the 75th percentile in Reading and Math zoned for schools with a poverty index above 80%.
- Develop new admissions criteria for third graders
- Academic Magnet High School admissions criteria:
- Offer 30% of seats to incoming students who meet the entrance criteria and are zoned for a middle school with a poverty index above 80%.
- Add an additional point to the scoring rubric for students matriculating from a CCSD middle school or accredited Charleston County private or home-school program.
- Rank order remaining applicants to fill available seats
- Continue the “Top Two” program
- Refine the ACE “bridge” program
- Memminger Elementary School:
- Will become a countywide magnet with a K-5 advanced academic component
- Additional kindergarten students will phase in for the 2020-21 school year, with eligibility for the advanced academic component based on students scoring “ready” on the kindergarten readiness assessment.
- District 20 students receive seating priority in the advanced academic component with remaining seats going to students zoned into schools with a poverty index of 80% or higher.
- Partial magnet schools:
- James B. Edwards Elementary, Sullivan’s Island Elementary, Jennie Moore Elementary, and Laing Middle will become District 2 constituent magnet schools maintaining their current attendance zone.
- North Charleston Creative Arts and Zucker Middle will become District 4 constituent magnet schools maintaining their current attendance zone.
- Ashley River Creative Arts and St. Andrew’s Math & Science will become District 10 constituent magnet schools, with St. Andrew’s maintaining its current attendance zone and creating a small attendance zone for Ashley River.
- Mitchell Elementary (District 20) and E.B. Ellington Elementary (District 23) will become constituent magnet schools maintaining their current attendance zone.
- Haut Gap Middle will become a constituent magnet school for eligible District 3 and District 9 students.
