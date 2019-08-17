Charleston County School District’s (CCSD) Director of Security and Emergency Management, Michael Reidenbach, was recently named to the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Charleston Class of 2020. Reidenbach was selected through a competitive application process.
The mission of Leadership Charleston is to identify and motivate emerging leaders and to develop their leadership potential by introducing them to the realities, opportunities, and challenges of civic and business communities. Graduates experience the power of working with other community leaders and organizations for positive growth and advancement of the region.
Reidenbach will be a part of the 46th Leadership class, which is made up of individuals representing a diverse cross-section of public and private businesses and educational institutions throughout the Lowcountry. The program starts this fall and will last for nearly 10 months; highlights include strategic collaboration, work sessions, and a trip to the State House.
“Michael has been a leader in South Carolina’s second-largest school district for several years now, so we are confident he will have a positive impact on this group of accomplished individuals,” said CCSD Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy. “Michael’s work ethic, commitment to excellence, and ability to collaborate effectively will make him a standout member of this year’s class.”
Once this group graduates in June next year, members of the Leadership Charleston Class of 2020 will become Leadership Charleston Alumni, a distinguished group of leaders that includes Chamber Board of Directors, elected officials, and prominent local leaders.