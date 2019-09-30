All Charleston County School District families, parents, staff, and community members are welcomed and encouraged to attend fall 2019 community listening sessions.
The district will be hosting a series of one-hour community meetings across the county to discuss the school recommendations currently before the CCSD Board of Trustees over the next 30 days. During the listening sessions, there will be an opportunity for community discussion and feedback regarding these recommendations.
When and Where:
- District 23 Listening Session, Tues., Oct. 1 at Baptist Hill Middle-High at 6:00 p.m.
- District 4 Listening Session, Mon., Oct. 7 at North Charleston High at 6:00 p.m.
- District 3 Listening Session, Tues., Oct. 8 at Camp Road Middle at 6:00 p.m.
- District 20 Listening Session, Thurs., Oct. 10 at Burke High at 6:00 p.m.
- District 9 Listening Session, Tues., Oct. 15 at Haut Gap Middle at 6:00 p.m.
- District 2 & 1 Listening Session, Weds, Oct. 16 at Laing Middle at 6:00 p.m.
- District 1 Listening Session, Tues., Oct. 22 at St. James-Santee at 5:30 p.m.
- District 10 Listening Session, Thurs., Oct. 24 at West Ashley High at 6:00 p.m.
For more information or questions, please contact CCSD’s Office of Strategy and Communications at (843) 937-6303.