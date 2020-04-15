As the school closure continues, Charleston County School District (CCSD) wants to ensure that social-emotional, wellness, and additional homework supports are available for families. It is possible during this time that students may begin to become more withdrawn and/or have increased behavior issues, anxiety, fear, depression, as well as challenges completing homework assignments. As a result, the district found the need to create a system to address the psychological safety, mental health, and tutoring needs of our students in the absence of their normal school support systems.
CCSD established the Family Support Line to provide a resource for students or parents that need support in any area ranging from mental health to homework. District employees from the Departments of Alternative Programs and Services, Counseling Services, and Interventional and Psychological Services will answer calls Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. beginning today, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The CCSD Family Support Hotline number is 843-937-7907.
For questions or additional information, please contact the Office of Strategy and Communications at (843) 937-6303.