Charleston County School District (CCSD) is now accepting applications for Pre-K/Child Development programs for the 2020-2021 school year. The full-day Pre-K/Child Development programs are for children who will be four years old by Sept. 1, 2020 and allow the District to provide full-day instruction for eligible students at no cost to the family.
CCSD’s Pre-K/CD programs are designed to develop skills necessary for success in Kindergarten. The curriculum is comprehensive with a primary focus on language and literacy, numeracy and social-emotional development.
Parents have one of two ways to apply:
- Online intake form on the district website, https://www.ccsdschools.com/prek2020
- Paper intake form at your neighborhood zoned school
Completing an intake form does not guarantee enrollment.
Space is limited; parents and guardians are encouraged to apply early.
For additional information on Early Learning programs offered in CCSD, please contact your neighborhood school or the Early Learning Department at (843) 9377916.