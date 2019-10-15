At the start of the school year there was a noticeable change in Charleston County School District’s (CCSD) websites. A change the school district says is more user-friendly and efficient for both students and faculty.
In August, CCSD entered into a five-year contract with the educational technology company Blackboard, to reboot its 86 websites across the district. The update is one that CCSD considers a step up for the district based on the advanced communication options for schools to communicate with parents.
The website makeover will cost CCSD $128,871 annually for the next five years. When the contract expires in June 2024, CCSD will have spent $644,355 on revamping its sites.
The new system is $5,382 more expensive per year than the former website vendor, SchoolMessenger/West, according to CCSD’s Director of Communications and Technology Andy Pruitt. Users can now expect to see an improvement in each school’s website in terms of phone calls, emails and text messages. Blackboard guarantees all websites, for teacher and student use, will be ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant.
“It’s quicker. There are fewer steps to post information than there were under the old system,” Pruitt said. “For us, it was just a matter of having a vendor that’s going to provide quality service for us, but also a system that’s user-friendly and saves time.”
CCSD is not the only school district that has contracted with Blackboard. The company’s services are also being utilized in Berkeley County School District, Dorchester County and Horry County.
Training is ongoing to instruct staff how to use and update the new sites. In the near future, with no launch date set, CCSD will offer a mobile app that’s compatible and customizable for each school’s website.
“We want to make sure all of our schools are comfortable using their website because that’s the key,” Pruitt continued. “Once everyone is comfortable with utilizing their website and posting information there, that’s what’s going to make the app online much more effective.”